WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10th and 11th, but it appears one big name can be considered ruled out for a possible appearance at the show.

During a recent episode of PWInsider Elite Radio (via Wrestling Inc, a fan asked about the status of Batista as well as whether he might be available for WrestleMania. He won’t be available because he’s filming “Thor: Love & Thunder” in Australia.

“He’s in Australia filming the new Thor film and he’s retired. I don’t see that happening, not as a big part of Mania.“

Batista is part of the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 class, which is expected to be virtually inducted.

The movie is a crossover between the Guardians Of The Galaxy crew and Thor. He portrays the Drax character in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films.