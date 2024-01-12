This year’s Royal Rumble PLE is just a few weeks away in Tampa, FL, at Tropicana Field. However, there is one former star who won’t be participating in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

For the men’s bout, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre have already declared.

There were rumors that WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman would be a surprise entrant in the Rumble match. However, Waltman took to Twitter to clarify that he won’t be in the match.