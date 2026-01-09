Long before professional wrestling became a globally centralized industry, it existed as a patchwork of regional territories, each operating with its own stars, promoters, and business philosophy. That context is why Dory Funk Jr., a product of that earlier era, views the rise of WWE very differently than many modern critics.

In a recent interview, Funk reflected on the sweeping consolidation engineered by Vince McMahon, arguing that the aggressive expansion ultimately stabilized an industry that was once fragmented and financially fragile. From Funk’s perspective, McMahon didn’t simply eliminate competition; he created a unified platform that allowed professional wrestling to grow into a mainstream, sustainable business rather than a collection of isolated markets competing for survival.

That doesn’t mean Funk believes wrestling should exist without alternatives. He emphasized that new promotions, whether aligned with WWE or positioned in opposition, are essential to keeping the industry healthy. In his view, competition and cooperation can coexist, with each new company expanding opportunities for talent and variety for fans. Funk continues to follow wrestling from a distance, praising today’s performers for their professionalism and work ethic, and remains involved through teaching and mentoring, contributing to a business he believes is stronger now than it has ever been.