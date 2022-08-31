Clubhouse Media Group issued the following press release announcing that WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has signed a brand promotional deal with the agency, and will be working with them for the foreseeable future. Wilson is touted for her successes in WWE, her growth as a fitness model, and for being on the cover of the popular Playboy Magazine. Full details can be found below.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“CMGR”), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with American model and WWE Hall of Famer, Torrie Wilson. During her career she became one of the faces of the WWE Divas, which some consider the height of women’s wrestling in the company. Wilson has appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine and also has a large social media following, boasting 1M+ followers on Instagram. She is currently a web-based fitness instructor and blogger.

“Always a pleasure to work with Torrie and her representatives” said Julia Salmon, Sales Agent at The Reiman Agency. “Excited for more to come.”