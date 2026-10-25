The late Sid Eudy, better known to wrestling fans as Sycho Sid, has received another posthumous honor.

According to The Sentinel-Record, the former two-time WWF Champion was among the 2026 inductees into the Arkansas Walk of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, October 24.

Eudy, who passed away in August 2024, was also posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year as part of the Legacy Wing during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

That induction drew criticism from Eudy’s son, who publicly expressed disappointment with how WWE chose to recognize his father, describing the tribute as disrespectful.

Eudy was also honored this past August with a Sycho Sid Memorial Benefit Show in Memphis, Tennessee. The event featured several wrestling personalities, including WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace.