WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is attempting to overturn her conviction stemming from a fatal 2022 DUI crash in Florida, but her latest legal effort has hit a roadblock.

Sytch recently filed a motion seeking to have her conviction and sentence thrown out, arguing that her previous legal representation failed to properly investigate evidence surrounding the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

Among her claims, Sytch questioned whether Lasseter’s pre-existing medical conditions contributed to his death and raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving a prosecutor and the physician who declared Lasseter dead.

However, on October 21, Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Christian Miller dismissed the motion as “facially insufficient” because it failed to meet procedural requirements, including a mandatory sworn statement.

The judge also warned Sytch that successfully overturning her original plea agreement could expose her to a longer prison sentence if she is convicted again. While she originally received 17 years and six months behind bars, she could potentially face up to 26 years if the case is reopened.

Sytch was sentenced in November 2023 after entering a no-contest plea to charges stemming from the March 2022 crash that killed Lasseter in Ormond Beach, Florida.

The former WWE star remains incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution in Florida, with her current projected release date listed as December 2038.