WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was found guilty at today’s sentence hearing and will serve 17 years in prison.

The former Sunny will serve 10.6625 years in the Department of Corrections for one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree. She will receive credit for 566 days served.

On charges of one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), Sytch was sentenced to seven years that she will have to serve after serving her 10.6625 years on the other charge.

The four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property have been credited to 364 days already served in jail. She will have 75 days to file an appeal.

This all stems back from an incident that occurred in March 2022. You can read full details on her arrest here.

