WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter and thanked The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for paying tribute on Monday’s RAW.

The New Day has paid tribute to The Outsiders in recent weeks, and they continued this with their “nDr (New Day Rocks)” gear on Monday’s RAW. Nash thanked Kofi for the love.

“@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like,” Nash tweeted.

As seen below, WWE picked up on Nash’s tweet today. You can see Nash’s post below, along with a clip from RAW:

@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) September 7, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.