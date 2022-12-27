Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Sasha Banks going to NJPW. Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

“I think Sasha will steal the show in New Japan. The two that have stood out the most in the last ten years or eight years, or whatever it is, have been Sasha and ‘The Queen’ [Charlotte Flair] far and away. I was just talking to her, and she’s just having a good time. She doesn’t seem stressed out by it. I’m happy for her. I mean, I told her, Ashley [Charlotte] is me, only better, and she’s Ricky Steamboat.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc