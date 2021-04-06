WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is appearing on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling ahead of WrestleMania 37 week. Busted Open Radio promoted their interview with Stratus on their official Twitter account, which caught the eye of top AEW superstar Britt Baker, who wrote, “Tell her I said hi.”

Stratus would respond with, “Hello you bloody legend – literally! Wanted to reach out to give you the proverbial thumbs up but well, you know how that went for some … but since I have you, thank you for your work and contributions as a woman in our sport. Keep it up girl.”

Baker would answer back with an I love you following the former WWE women’s champion’s praise, which comes weeks after the Dentist’s high-stakes unsanctioned main event showdown with Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite. See the exchange below.