Pwinsider is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently underwent an unexpected surgical procedure following the sudden onset of a health issue.

According to multiple sources, the former Intercontinental Champion’s situation came up rather abruptly, prompting the need for immediate medical attention. While details surrounding the exact nature of the issue have not yet been disclosed, it’s believed that the surgery was not planned in advance.

Rikishi is said to be recovering following the procedure and is expected to make a public announcement regarding his condition in the near future. Out of caution and to allow himself the proper time to heal, the WWE legend has reportedly withdrawn from several upcoming bookings and public appearances.

A beloved figure in professional wrestling and patriarch of the famed Anoa’i family, Rikishi’s influence stretches across generations — from his own successful in-ring career to his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, who continue to carry on the family legacy in WWE.

On behalf of everyone here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, we extend our well wishes to Rikishi and his family during his recovery and look forward to his upcoming update.