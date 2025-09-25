— Kevin Nash has shared an update following his recent medical procedure.

The WWE Hall of Famer joked on social media, writing:

“Procedure went fantastic. Penis reduction was a success. Actually, the strain of no longer pushing blood in the entire hog brought my heart rhythm back to normal. Thanks to everyone concerned about my well-being.”

Behind the humor, Nash confirmed that he underwent a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. He revealed that doctors recently told him he may have suffered a heart attack roughly twenty years ago. The latest procedure, which he described as one that “zaps you and puts you back in rhythm,” was aimed at correcting the issue.

According to Nash, his cardiologist discovered scar tissue on his heart, which may have stemmed from either genetic factors or a stent he had inserted two decades earlier.

Heart problems have been a tragic part of Nash’s family history. His father passed away at just 36 years old from a heart attack. An autopsy revealed that he had endured five heart attacks in total, with the last one proving fatal.

— Finn Balor has expressed his desire to be part of Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement tour and shared his gratitude toward the NJPW President for all he’s accomplished. With Tanahashi set to wrestle his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20 this January, Balor — who made his name in NJPW before joining WWE — told Tokyo Sports that he hopes to have the opportunity to face Tanahashi one last time before he officially retires.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Hiroshi Tanahashi: “I respect him outside the ring too. When I was a Young Lion and rode the New Japan bus for the first time, he was sitting across from me. I was nervous. I thought it was a dream that my favorite wrestler would become my colleague… I want to fight him one more time before he retires.”

On the notion of potentially being Tanahashi’s final opponent: “That would be great, but I’m not that lucky. But I want to take this opportunity to say a few words to Tanahashi. You’ve had an incredible career. Thank you for being so kind to the foreign wrestlers in New Japan. Mr. Iizuka, Mr. Liger, Mr. Nagata—everyone was so kind. Having teammates like family supporting me helped me adapt quickly to the ring’s harshness. It’s scary to live in a faraway country where you don’t even speak the language, but New Japan welcomed me so warmly. I’m forever grateful.”

–The Miz recently reflected on a unique experience from 2010 involving Vince McMahon’s promo class.

Speaking on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, The Miz recalled how McMahon once instructed WWE stars to cut promos as animals. That same night, November 22, 2010, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton during RAW and captured the WWE Championship. Looking back, Miz connected the unusual promo exercise with one of the biggest moments of his career. He said,

“By the way, previous to this, we were having promo classes. And during that promo class with Vince McMahon, that day, he wanted us to get our inner animal out. So we’d had to cut promos like dogs. I watched Sheamus and Wade Barrett cut a promo as dogs. (Barks) I’m telling you, like, that was promo class that day.”

He continued, “But honestly… when I got in that match, and if you watch that match back, you can see I am literally channeling an inner animal. I am seeing the injury, and when an animal sees an injury, ‘That’s your target, that’s where you go.’ When a shark smells blood in the water, they target that, right? So that’s what my mindset was, so it helped, that promo class helped me get into that, lock into that mode.”

— And finally, the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio is offering $30 upper bowl seats for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This is due to low ticket sales. Fans can redeem the deal using the code 24HRS.

