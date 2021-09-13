Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed with WWE earlier this week and WWE has already talked about plans for him.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is already some talk of having Brock Lesnar wrestle Steveson eventually in a “passing-of-the-torch type of moment.”

It’s unclear when that could happen. As noted, WWE agreed to sign him while he stays in college. Steveson is also friends with Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Meltzer noted that WWE will set up a training facility for Steveson in Minneapolis, MN in order for him to train in addition to him training at the Performance Center with the idea for him to start full-time on TV in May 2022.