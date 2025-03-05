It looks like WWE has plans to change one of the currently advertised title matches for WrestleMania 41.

IYO SKY shocked WWE fans on Monday Night Raw by defeating Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s World Championship. She is now set to defend the title against Bianca Belair, the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, at WrestleMania 41.

However, a new report suggests Ripley may not be out of the title scene just yet, a WWE is planning to add Ripley back into the match, turning it into a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41.

“The anticipation is that the match will turn into a three-way at WrestleMania. That’s what I heard today. Fully expect for that match to turn into a triple threat match by the time we get to Las Vegas,” Wrestle Votes stated on the latest “Backstage Pass” premium podcast.

The report also indicates WWE might be making the change if fan excitement for SKY vs. Belair isn’t as strong as expected.

“That’s what I was told,” the report added. “If the spice isn’t there between Bianca and IYO, don’t worry, it’s going to shape out to be a little different.”

Ripley’s loss on Raw was a huge surprise, given her dominance since WrestleMania 39. Now, it appears she’ll have another chance to reclaim her title on WWE’s biggest stage.

As WrestleMania 41 nears, fans will be watching Raw closely to see how WWE officially reintroduces Ripley into the title picture.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.