Last week, there were conflicting reports about CM Punk’s potential return to WWE. The initial report stated that although no agreement had been reached, discussions were ongoing with Punk expressing interest in returning.

However, on Tuesday, Fightful reported that WWE officials and talent denied any ongoing talks were taking place.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has turned down bringing back CM Punk for now after he expressed interest in returning to the company following his AEW release.

The decision to not bring Punk back was made by Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque. Meltzer added that WWE could always bring Punk back, but for now, it’s not happening.