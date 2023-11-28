Fans of WWE After The Bell will be sad to hear the show has ended as the company has decided not to continue it.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the podcast with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick is ending after reaching its 200th episode earlier in November.

That episode had John Cena featured. Only one episode followed it, which was on November 10, with no episodes airing since. The reason for that is because the show has wrapped as of now.

It’s unclear how long WWE has planned to end the show or whether it was due to the result of personal changes as Corey Graves recently had a child with Carmella.