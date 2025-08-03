– As noted, Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai recently became free agents following the expiration of their non-compete clauses in their WWE contracts. Also free agents now are fellow recently released WWE Superstars Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The latter two former women’s tag-team champions were at WrestleCon.

– Plans surrounding the main event of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 are similar to night one, in that WWE are keeping things extremely quiet and close to the vest for the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Expect another big conclusion to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” later this evening. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque hyped tonight’s plans, noting, “you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

– Drew McIntyre had some fun on social media, as usual, after his victory alongside social media mega-star Logan Paul against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025. “The Scottish Psychopath” joked about an influencer stable with himself, Paul, IShowSpeed, Mr. Beast, KSI and Druski. “Logan did a hell of a job tonight. What a stud. I’m thinking of starting a stable with all these social media dons,” McIntyre wrote. “It would be like the Ministry of Darkness….Except in 2025….And not god awful.”

Logan did a hell of a job tonight. What a stud. I’m thinking of starting a stable with all these social media dons. @druski @MrBeast @KSI @ishowspeedsui It would be like the Ministry of Darkness….Except in 2025….And not god awful. pic.twitter.com/3Pavjnq4td — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 3, 2025

