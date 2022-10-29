Since Triple H took over WWE for Vince McMahon over the summer The Game has brought back a number of previously released talents including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Bray Wyatt, Iyo Sky, Hit Row, and a number of other stars who weren’t given a full chance under McMahon. Now fans can expect another name to be added to that list.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is looking to bring back Tegan Nox, who was released from the company roughly one year ago. In that time Nox has not wrestled much as she has been dealing with visa issues in that time. She was heavily featured in NXT when Triple H was still running the brand, and was set for an even bigger push but sustained a few injuries that put her on the shelf.

Nox has feuded with current women’s tag champion Dakota Kai and has worked with Shotzi, two women who are now on the WWE main roster.