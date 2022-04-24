As previously reported, Mustafa Ali publicly asked for his WWE release in January, but the company has no intentions of giving it to him. Ali previously indicated that he has 2 and a half years left on his deal with WWE.

Fightful Select reports that as of this weekend a possible return to WWE television for Ali was discussed and there was a pitch made for him to actually appear on Monday’s Raw.

Ali has not appeared on WWE programming since October after being booked to lose 11 consecutive matches across TV and PPV events. He had an argument with Vince McMahon over his creative direction that led to him being off television.

Ali did ask for a week off for the birth of his child last year but was kept off TV for two months despite him being willing to work.