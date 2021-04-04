WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ringside News reports that the match order for WrestleMania has already been decided on. Also, the finishes of the matches have been planned. There’s no word yet on the exact match order for each night.

Here is the card that WWE has announced thus far:

Night 1

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.

-The Miz vs. Bad Bunny.

-Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Night 2

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship in Nigerian Drum Match.

-Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.