WWE has announced that Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The demand for the show is high, with tickets selling out on October 15 after going on sale on July 21. The night before, Friday Night SmackDown will be held at the same venue, serving as the go-home show. Despite not being advertised yet, WWE is planning to do the WarGames match at this show.

Originally, the plan was to have the big titantron for the show, but WWE has expanded the setup to hold over 15,000 seats and more than 2,700 initially configured tickets.