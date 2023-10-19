WWE has announced that Survivor Series will take place on Saturday, November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
The demand for the show is high, with tickets selling out on October 15 after going on sale on July 21. The night before, Friday Night SmackDown will be held at the same venue, serving as the go-home show. Despite not being advertised yet, WWE is planning to do the WarGames match at this show.
Originally, the plan was to have the big titantron for the show, but WWE has expanded the setup to hold over 15,000 seats and more than 2,700 initially configured tickets.
WWE expanded the setup/configuration for Survivor Series at Allstate Arena.
The new setup accommodates a total of 15,342 seats, adding 2,784 to the previous configuration.
Sections 105, 108, 205, and 208 have been added, resulting in what should be a different stage setup. This… pic.twitter.com/Oz1pSwGbnx
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 19, 2023