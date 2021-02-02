Rapper Bad Bunny is not finished with WWE.

The Grammy-award winning rapper performed his “Booker T” single at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, and then did an angle with The Miz and John Morrison after they were eliminated by Damian Priest in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. He returned on last night’s RAW and appeared on MizTV, which led to Priest coming out and attacking Miz and Morrison. Priest then defeated The Miz in singles action, in a match that saw the rapper drop Morrison with a microphone shot to the mouth at ringside.

Now PWInsider reports that WWE is planning on having Bad Bunny back for more appearances.

The current plan is for Bunny to be involved at WrestleMania 37. There has even been a pitch for Bunny to possibly wrestle a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Bad Bunny in WWE. The rapper just tweeted these photos with WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Booker T:

dame un break, estoy hablando con triple h pic.twitter.com/eDHxrkmBKg — 🤍 (@sanbenito) February 2, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.