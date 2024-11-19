The WWE ID talent pool is filling up quick.

Since announcing the new WWE developmental wrestling program for talent scouting and development, the company has announced several talents that have been signed to it.

Apparently several additional WWE ID talents have already been decided upon that have yet to be officially announced to the public.

According to one source, one of the names included on the list of yet-to-be announced WWE ID prospects is “more high profile than the majority” of those announced thus far.

In related news, featured below are the latest teases for future WWE ID announcements, which were posted by the official WWE ID X account on Tuesday, as well as reactions to previous WWE ID signing announcements.

Our eyes turn to the Motor City. Someone has been ID’d. Be there this Thursday to find out who 👀 https://t.co/QeZwvt7wNk — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 19, 2024

Time For Us To Take Over My Boyy…I’ll See You Around @JacksonDrake03 ❤️‍🔥 #TheYoungOG https://t.co/3jVnz1XRGL — Je’Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) November 18, 2024

Be You. Be Proud. Evil Gay forever and a Day. 🌈❤️ https://t.co/CWwU5J0ZCm — Aaron Rourke🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇩🇪🇳🇱 (@PerfectAaron1) November 18, 2024

Did Brad Baylor’s demand for Ricky Smokes to be ID’d work? #WWEID pic.twitter.com/Df7aDx7b9T — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 19, 2024

#WWEID welcomes @bradbay1or Scouted From: Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling (PAPW) Hometown: Naples, FL by way of Fairfield, CT pic.twitter.com/Q0oN2hLqMW — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 19, 2024

