WWE has expressed interest in another star from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, new IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Tama Tonga has been on WWE’s radar for quite some time as they had made him an offer seven years ago, one that he turned down so he could continue to compete with his brother, Tanga Loa, in NJPW. The report mentions that WWE’s interest in Tonga was circulating backstage at NJPW’s recent WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view.

Speaking of WrestleKingdom…Tonga defeated his longtime friend/rival Karl Anderson, who currently works for WWE. The two men were OG members of the legendary Bullet Club faction in NJPW that also included members like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and more.

There is no indication that Tonga is interested in signing with WWE at this time. Stay tuned.