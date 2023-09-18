Jade Cargill, the former AEW TBS Champion, has left AEW after her contract expired following last week’s Rampage.

She is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, this week. There have been conflicting reports as to whether she would start in NXT or go straight to the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company has already started working on creative ideas for her.

Jade has a main roster deal with the company for bigger money than the usual $68,000 per year deal that most NXT signees get.