Expect a big GUNTHER vs. Ilja Dragunov match in the future in WWE.

Coming out of the WWE Road To Bash In Berlin live event heading into the premium live event on August 31, the company has reportedly taken notice of the excitement on social media over one match in particular.

“The Ring General” versus “The Mad Dragon.”

Their WWE house show bouts this week have led to plans already being formulated behind-the-scenes in the company to produce a big match between the two in the future.

GUNTHER is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton in one of the main events of WWE Bash In Berlin on Saturday, August 31 at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

(H/T: WRKD Wrestling)