For the last year, there has been speculation on The Rock coming back for one more match at WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer talked on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio about the working plan for WrestleMania 39 next year. He noted that the belief is The Rock wants to do the match at this event despite him having a busy schedule between his Hollywood commitments and re-launching the XFL in 2023.

“The situation with The Rock is exactly what you’d think,” Meltzer said, “The belief is Rock wants to do it. They believe that is the probable main event but they are all very aware that there are things that can get in the way and it could not happen. The working idea is that match for Roman Reigns against The Rock for Los Angeles. It is absolutely not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the idea for months and months and months. That’s not a surprise but nothing has changed in the sense he hasn’t backed out and they are of the opinion that he really wants it because time is running out on him. If he doesn’t do it, he gets a year older each time. Is it gonna happen? It’s out of everyone’s hands…”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription