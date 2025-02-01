While WWE has announced where many of their major shows during WrestleMania 41 week will be taking place, there has been no announcement on where the Hall of Fame ceremony will be held.

According to a report from Pwinsider Elite, a decision on where and when the Hall of Fame ceremony will be taking place is still being finalized.

WWE can air the Hall of Fame ceremony following the WWE SmackDown broadcast as they’ve done in the past or on Sunday afternoon or Monday following RAW. They could also incorporate the Hall of Fame ceremony into ‘The World’ event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As of this writing, the location currently remains unknown and is being discussed internally.

Pwinsider Elite is also reporting that Rhyno has been spotted at the hotel that the WWE Superstars and staff are staying at in Indianapolis, IN. He was reportedly seen being greeted by Talent Relations staff. He was then “quickly whisked away to a more private area” before more people spotted him.

Rhyno finished up with TNA Wrestling last month and is currently a free agent.