WWE has officially announced that they will be taking their Backlash premium live event overseas, as previously reported.

This aligns with WWE’s ongoing hosting of events outside of the United States. In the past, they held Backlash in Puerto Rico and took Money in the Bank to Europe. Next year’s Elimination Chamber will be held in Perth, Western Australia, at Optus Stadium in February, while the WWE Bash in Berlin will occur on August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

WWE confirmed the show will be held on May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Paris, France, with a concert capacity 16,000.