WWE has announced a full schedule of Peacock and WWE Network programming for Hell In a Cell Week.

The line-up confirms that there will be a Kickoff pre-show for WWE NXT In Your House on Saturday at 7:30pm ET. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show for Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which begins at 7pm ET.

New non-WWE content being added to Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday includes ICW Fight Club 221, PROGRESS Everything Patterned from London, and wXw’s We Love Wrestling 30.

Hell In a Cell Week programming also includes Broken Skull Sessions on Friday with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett, a special Sunday edition of The Bump, and more.

Below is the full line-up announced today:

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, May 30

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 1

Monday Night Raw (5/2/22)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (5/31/22) Thursday, June 2

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE Friday, June 3

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Jarrett

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, June 4

WWE Main Event (5/16/22)

Talking Smack**

ICW Fight Club #221

PROGRESS Everything Patterned: London

wXw We Love Wrestling #30

NXT In Your House Kickoff** – 7:30 p.m. ET

NXT In Your House – 8 p.m. ET Sunday, June 5

Friday Night SmackDown (5/6/22)**

La Previa: Hell in a Cell

Ultimate Hell in a Cell 2 – 10 a.m. ET

WWE’s The Bump** – 3 p.m. ET

Hell in a Cell Kickoff** – 7 p.m. ET

Hell in a Cell – 8 p.m. ET

