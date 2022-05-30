WWE has announced a full schedule of Peacock and WWE Network programming for Hell In a Cell Week.
The line-up confirms that there will be a Kickoff pre-show for WWE NXT In Your House on Saturday at 7:30pm ET. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show for Hell In a Cell on Sunday, which begins at 7pm ET.
New non-WWE content being added to Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday includes ICW Fight Club 221, PROGRESS Everything Patterned from London, and wXw’s We Love Wrestling 30.
Hell In a Cell Week programming also includes Broken Skull Sessions on Friday with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett, a special Sunday edition of The Bump, and more.
Below is the full line-up announced today:
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Monday, May 30
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 1
Monday Night Raw (5/2/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (5/31/22)
Thursday, June 2
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 3
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Jarrett
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 4
WWE Main Event (5/16/22)
Talking Smack**
ICW Fight Club #221
PROGRESS Everything Patterned: London
wXw We Love Wrestling #30
NXT In Your House Kickoff** – 7:30 p.m. ET
NXT In Your House – 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 5
Friday Night SmackDown (5/6/22)**
La Previa: Hell in a Cell
Ultimate Hell in a Cell 2 – 10 a.m. ET
WWE’s The Bump** – 3 p.m. ET
Hell in a Cell Kickoff** – 7 p.m. ET
Hell in a Cell – 8 p.m. ET
