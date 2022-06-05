WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly Bump series, which takes a special look at this evening’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, and featured guests like Kevin Owens and Raw women’s champion, Bianca Belair. Check out the full episode below.

Kevin Owens angrily took to Twitter and berated WWE for marketing his matchup at Hell in a Cell against Ezekiel, when he knows that it’s really Elias. He writes, “No it’s not. It’s OWENS vs. ELIAS!!!!!”