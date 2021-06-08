A new poster for WWE Hell In A Cell is out ahead of the show that takes place later this month.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is featured on it. He will defend the title against Drew McIntyre in the gimmick match. The other stipulation to go along with this bout is if Drew loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again.

WWE holds the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, which will air on Peacock. Here is the updated card:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match (if Drew loses, he can’t challenge Lashley for the title again)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Bianca Belair