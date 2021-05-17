The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view has been announced for Sunday, June 20.

It was previously reported that the 2021 Money In the Bank pay-per-view was scheduled for June 20, but WWE announced tonight during WrestleMania Backlash that the June 20 show will be Hell In a Cell.

This is the first time WWE has held Hell In a Cell in June. Since 2009, all Hell In a Cell events have taken place in October, except for the 2018 event, which took place in mid-September.

WWE reportedly made the decision to hold Hell In a Cell in June some time in the last week or so, according to PWInsider. The next pay-per-view scheduled after June 20 was the Extreme Rules event, internally booked for July 18.

Stay tuned for updates as we should have an update on the dates for Money In the Bank and Extreme Rules soon.

Below is the updated list of 2021 WWE pay-per-view events, along with the new video promo for Hell In a Cell:

* June 20: Hell In a Cell from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* July 18: Extreme Rules or Money In the Bank from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* August 22: SummerSlam from location TBD

