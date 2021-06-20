– The WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Peacock is giving everyone CDN errors this evening, so we’re watching on YouTube for now. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Jerry Lawler. Kayla says we will be joined by Sonya Deville later on. The panel goes over tonight’s card, then sends us to a video package on Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, which will take place inside the Cell. Deville joins the panel now. They discuss Bayley vs. Belair and Lawler believes there will be a new champion tonight. JBL seems to agree. Deville respects Belair for calling Bayley out for this match knowing Bayley has the experience. We go to a break.

We get a video package for Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss. Deville cites Baszler’s experience in MMA fighting and says she can handle the unpredictability that comes with Bliss and Lilly. JBL seems to think Bliss will win. We get a plug for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match and the panel discusses the bout. We get a look at the Cell structure hanging above the ring as we go to another break. Kayla thanks Ozzy Osbourne for his “Straight to Hell” single being the official theme song for tonight.. We get a look back at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retaining over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio in the Hell In a Cell match on Friday’s SmackDown.

They air a video preview for Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro next. JBL predicts Cesaro to win and says he will be a World Champion within a few years. Lawler and Rosenberg predict Rollins to win. We see what led to Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens happening tonight. Megan Morant is backstage with Sami now. Zayn rants about Owens and karma, and goes on about how he will get justice tonight. Kayla plugs WWE’s partnership with DraftKings before we go back to a break.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Mandy Rose

Back from a break and Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first for tonight’s Kickoff match is Mandy Rose with Dana Brooke. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – Natalya with Tamina Snuka. We got a look back at the two teams brawling on RAW.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rose mounts some offense early on and sends Natalya throat-first into the rope. Rose keeps control for a quick pin attempt. Rose drops Natalya with a chop for 2. Rose grounds Natalya with body scissors now. Natalya turns the scissors around and mounts Rose with lefts and rights. Rose tries for some sort of modified Guillotine while on the mat. Natalya powers out but Rose stays on her.

Rose pounds on Natalya some more and applies a standing submission as Brooke cheers her on. Natalya reverses the submission on their feet, talking trash while tightening the hold. Rose with a reversal of her own, still on their feet. Natalya with some of her signature moves now but Rose kicks out at 2.

Rose goes to the top but Natalya rocks her. Rose kicks Natalya to the mat and then nails a missile dropkick for a 2 count. Natalya blocks a double underhook, rolling her for 2. Natalya comes right back with a clothesline for 2. Natalya shows some frustration now as does Tamina at ringside. Rose back-slides Natalya for 2. Rose comes right back with a big knee strike to the face but Natalya kicks out. Rose shows more frustration now. Natalya catches a kick and they trade counters. Natalya rolls Rose for 2, Rose rolls her right back up.

Natalya ends up with an arm bar but Rose resists and gets the bottom rope to break it. More back and forth now. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter and gets it locked in. Rose taps out for the submission win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Natalya stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Natalya and Tamina stand tall together with the titles as Brooke helps Rose out of the ring.

– We go back to the panel and they look at the card for tonight again. Lawler is most looking forward to seeing the RAW Women’s Title match. JBL is looking forward to the WWE Title match. Rosenberg looks ahead to the Cell matches and the RAW Women’s Title match. Kayla sends us to a video package for tonight’s WWE Title match. Kayla asks for predictions and points to this being Lashley’s first Cell match. Lawler believes Drew will win, but JBL disagrees. We see the Cell structure being lowered around the ring as Kayla wraps the Kickoff.

– The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and send us to a video package for the opener.

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

The opener of the final WWE ThunderDome pay-per-view begins with Bayley making her way down to the Hell In a Cell structure as fans boo. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair swinging her hair. Bayley stares the champ down as she enters the Cell.

The bell rings and the Cell door is locked. They taunt each other and lock up. Belair scoops Bayley and slams her for a pop, then again. Belair follows up with a clothesline. Bayley goes to the floor for a breather.

Bayley takes her time but finally comes back to the apron. Belair grabs her but Bayley snaps her over the middle rope. Bayley goes under the ring and brings a steel chair out, and another. She slides them in the ring. Bayley drops Belair and grabs a chair. Belair goes for the other chair but Bayley kicks it to the floor. Bayley stalks Belair with a chair now. She swings but Belair ducks and rolls her for 2, and another roll-up. Bayley grabs the chair and stares Belair down. Belair swings her hair instead, fighting Bayley off and shoving her into the chair in the corner. Belair dropkicks Bayley and kips up, then yells at her. Belair with a big shoulder in the corner now.

Belair ends up leaping to the top for a superplex but Bayley fights her off. Belair hits the ring post on the way down. Bayley sends Belair shoulder-first into the other ring post, then kicks her. Belair kicks out at 2. Bayley takes Belair down in the corner again, then goes to work on her arm, grounding the champ in the middle of the ring. Belair kicks out at 2. Bayley continues to focus on the arm. She goes to ringside and brings half of the steep steps into the ring. Bayley drops an elbow to Belair, and another. Bayley grabs Belair’s hair and steps onto the bottom part of the steps, showing off as fans boo. Belair pulls her hair away, then trips Bayley, forcing her to fall on the steps. Bayley follows up with a running knee to the face in the corner for 2.

Bayley ties Belair to the bottom rope using her hair now. Fans boo. Belair tries to untie the hair. Bayley charges and trips Bayley into the steps again. Bayley goes to the floor and Belair throws the steps at her. Belair follows and rakes Bayley’s face into the steel wall of the Cell. Bayley bites Belair to get her off. Bayley stomps on Belair and goes back under the ring for two kendo sticks taped together. Bayley decks Belair with them, then delivers a huge Sunset Bomb into the side of the Cell. Bayley kicks Belair while she’s down and talks some trash.

Bayley grabs more kendo sticks taped together. She bridges them from the bottom of the ring to the Cell wall. Belair cuts her off and chases her in, then back out of the ring. Belair delivers a big Spinebuster at ringside, putting Bayley through the kendo stick bridge. Belair brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Belair brings a chair into the ring now. Belair with a chair shot over the back. Belair charges with a chair but Bayley kicks it into her face. Bayley stands a chair up and uses it to manhandle Belair’s hurt arm. Bayley sits in the chair and kicks Belair while holding her hair. She ties Belair’s hair to the bottom of the chair, using it to kick and pull at her shoulder. Bayley laughs as Belair suffers.

Bayley talks some trash but Belair rocks her in the face, knocking her off the chair. Bayley charges with a knee but she hits the chair and she’s hurt now. Belair clips Bayley’s knee out. Belair ties her hair around Bayley’s wrist now. Belair drops Bayley with a shoulder, and another, while controlling Bayley with her own air. Belair drags Bayley to the floor and unloads with kendo stick shots as fans pop. Belair launches Bayley into the Cell wall. Belair smacks Bayley around and unties the hair. Bayley begs the referee to unlock the Cell door. Belair comes from behind and kicks her face-first into the steel, then slams her face-first and keeps the attack going at ringside while taunting her.

Bayley drags a ladder from under the ring and jabs Belair with it. Bayley slides the ladder into the ring now. They struggle for the ladder but Bayley side-steps and ends up dropping Belair with the ladder from the corner. Bayley traps Belair between the two ladder legs and smashes it on her. Bayley delivers the Rose Plant with Belair trapped in the ladder. Bayley also goes down with her hurt knee. Belair crawls away but Bayley pulls her back for a close 2 count. Bayley approaches but Belair rolls her for 2, Bayley comes right back for a quick pin attempt. They struggle for a back-slide now. Belair counters and hits a Glam Slam into the turnbuckles.

Belair stacks the ladder on top of Bayley. Belair then goes to the top and flies but rolls through as Bayley moves. Belair with a big senton, smashing Bayley’s back on the ladder. Belair opens the ladder legs while the ladder is laying on one side. Belair grabs Bayley and drops her onto the ladder with a KOD for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair stands over Bayley with the title in the air as fans chant “EST!” in the ThunderDome. Bayley backs her way out of the ring as Belair stands tall with the title in the air.

– Back from the break and Megan Morant is backstage with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She says her first Hell In a Cell was brutal but she kept her title. She admits Bayley kicked her butt, but she will never forgive her. Belair walks off.

– The announcers plug tonight’s main event. We see MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley backstage hanging out with Lashley’s Ladies.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage at her playground, sitting on a swing. She says what a painful night this was for Bayley, but a great one for Bianca Belair. Bliss is glad everyone has joined her in Hell… in a Cell. She says Lilly is still in time out because of how naughty she was. She goes on about how Shayna Baszler was naughtier and brought all this on herself, and Bliss isn’t to blame for what will happen to her. Bliss goes on and says you never know who or what will answer when you knock on her door.

– The announcers lead us to a video package for the next match.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes Cesaro first. Seth Rollins suddenly attacks out of nowhere at the bottom of the ramp.

Cesaro fights back and they end up in the ring with the referee trying to restore order. We get the bell now. Rollins leaps but Cesaro catches him with a big powerslam. Cesaro with forearms on the mat. They get up and Rollins fights back. Cesaro with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring for a pop.

Cesaro knocks Rollins over the top rope with a big running boot. He follows but Rollins decks him. Cesaro sends Rollins face-first into the barrier. Cesaro with a big uppercut. Cesaro rolls Rollins back into the ring and goes to the top. Cesaro flies with a big double axe handle for another pop. Rollins kicks out at 1.

Cesaro beats Rollins while he’s down, then sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Cesaro unloads in the opposite corner now. Rollins goes face-first into another turnbuckle now. Cesaro with more big uppercuts in the corner. Rollins kicks him and drops Cesaro face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Rollins grinds Cesaro’s face into the middle rope now. Rollins keeps control and drops Cesaro with a DDT. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Rollins beats Cesaro around the ring now, talking trash while he’s down.

Rollins with big knees to the ribs. Cesaro blocks a suplex attempt but Rollins works on the ribs. Cesaro overpowers with a big vertical suplex of his own for a pop. Rollins fights from the apron and back-drops Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with a flying knee from the apron to the face on the floor. Rollins brings it back into the ring now. Rollins springboards up and nails the flying knee again. Cesaro kicks out just in time and Rollins shows some frustration.

Cesaro blocks a running kick and nails an uppercut but Rollins comes right back. They trade shots as fans rally for Cesaro. Cesaro with uppercuts and body blows into the corner. Cesaro keeps control and dumps Rollins on the mat. Cesaro stomps away while Rollins is down. Cesaro pulls Rollins’ glove off and shoves it in his mouth, then delivers a clothesline for a 2 count.

Cesaro grabs Rollins’ glove now and kicks it into the ThunderDome crowd. Cesaro begins an uppercut train now but Rollins tries to cut him off. Cesaro catches Rollins in mid-air with a big powerslam for a 2 count. Rollins blocks the Neutralizer and sends Cesaro to the apron. They tangle and Cesaro goes to the top. Rollins runs up to the top for a superplex but Cesaro resists, sending Rollins to the mat. Cesaro with a crossbody but Rollins rolls through and holds it for a close 2 count. Cesaro leaps with an uppercut but Rollins side-steps. Rollins ends up hitting an enziguri and a right hand.

Rollins with a stiff strike to the back of the neck now, dropping Cesaro in the middle of the ring. Cesaro kicks out just in time. Rollins starts ranting as fans boo him. He holds Cesaro down by his throat and yells, then man-handles him some as the referee warns him. Rollins applies an arm submission now. Cesaro struggles but Rollins drops him with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins with another shot to the back of the neck for 2. Rollins is frustrated now.

Fans rally for Cesaro as they trade moves and counters. Cesaro levels Rollins with a big clothesline but they both go down in the middle of the ring. Cesaro slams Rollins and delivers the Cesaro Swing to a big pop. Cesaro then goes for the Sharpshooter and he gets it locked in. Cesaro turns it into a Crossface but Rollins rolls over. Cesaro has the Crossface locked in. It’s broken but he goes for the Sharpshooter again, locking it in.

Rollins reaches for the bottom rope but Cesaro pulls him back. The hold is broken but Cesaro stomps on Rollins’ limbs now. Rollins catches what looks like another Sharpshooter attempt and rolls Cesaro up out of nowhere for the pin to win

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins heads to the floor as his music hits. A disappointed Cesaro sits up in the ring and looks on as Rollins regroups at ringside. We go to replays. Rollins limps around and makes his exit as Cesaro looks on from the ring. Rollins laughs from the stage now.

– We get a promo for the July 18 Money In the Bank pay-per-view from Fort Worth, Texas. We go back to the panel for a discussion on tonight’s first few matches.

We get a video for the next match. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Shayna Baszler but Nia Jax and Reginald are with her. Baszler tells Schreiber to never say the name of that stupid doll Lilly again. Baszler also isn't worried about the earlier comments from Bliss. Baszler keeps talking.

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

We resume Peacock and Shayna Baszler is making her entrance. Nia Jax and Reginald are at ringside. The music hits and out next comes Alexa Bliss.

Bliss and Baszler stare each other down as the bell hits. Reginald jumps on the apron to distract, allowing Baszler to level Bliss with a clothesline. Baszler unloads with body shots in the corner now. Bliss takes them and smiles back. Baszler attacks again and stomps away to keep Bliss down as some fans boo.

Bliss charges out of the corner and clips the leg of Baszler. Bliss does this bizarre crawl and then stands up and rocks Baszler in the mouth with a right. Bliss with a big kick and double knees to the back against the ropes. Bliss keeps control with more offense for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Reginald gets back on the apron but Bliss stares at him and apparently it’s hurting him or something as he covers his face and backs away to the floor.

Baszler takes advantage and decks Bliss from behind. Baszler unloads in the corner and delivers a jumping knee strike. Bliss takes it and just laughs, angering and confusing Baszler. Baszler with a big gutwrench slam face-first but Bliss kicks out at 2. Bliss keeps laughing. Baszler grounds Bliss and twists her arm up. Bliss fights out bu Baszler slams her back to the mat, keeping control by the arm. Baszler grounds Bliss now but Bliss tries to turn it around. Baszler gets up and stands on Bliss’ head now as fans boo.

Baszler focuses on the limbs some more and this time stomps the elbow. Bliss screams out in pain but that eventually turns to more laughing. Baszler goes for the arm and fingers again but Bliss stares her down and begins to turn it around while giving this wild-eyed look to Baszler. Baszler lets go and stumbles back. Bliss begins to mount offense now, nailing a Thesz Press and strikes on the mat. Bliss screams out and drops Baszler with a spike DDT. Baszler kicks out at 2.

Bliss throws a fit on the mat now, then sits straight up and stares ahead. Bliss with a kick to the face. Bliss with a double boot to kick Baszler out of the ring. Reginald and Jax walk over to check on Baszler but Bliss and Jax lock eyes. Jax stops in her tracks. Bliss is apparently controlling Jax’s arm now, making it raise up as Reginald tries to get her to snap out of it. Jax slaps Reginald down, apparently a move controlled by Bliss and the trance she has Jax in. Bliss hen screams and that makes Jax scream back at her.

Baszler comes from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch but Bliss gets right out. Bliss drops Baszler on her head with what looks like a modified Sister Abigail. Jax is just confused at ringside. Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss immediately makes her exit as her Firefly Fun House remix starts up. She backs up the ramp, waving and smiling as Jax and Reginald check on Baszler in the ring. Bliss stops and laughs back at the ring as we see a graphic of Lilly on the big screen.

