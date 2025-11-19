WWE is rolling out a major digital project centered around one of the most iconic figures in company history, The Undertaker.

Variety is reporting that WWE has partnered directly with Mark Calaway to launch a dedicated YouTube channel for “The Deadman” that debuted on November 19 via @Undertaker. The hub will immediately become the new home for his Six Feet Under podcast, which has quietly grown into one of WWE’s most successful digital revivals.

Steve Braband, WWE’s head of digital, praised Calaway’s natural presence behind the microphone. “It comes very naturally to him, just sitting and talking about wrestling especially, and telling stories,” Braband said. “There’s nobody better than ‘Taker. It’s been super fun. We’ve had really good success over the course of the relaunch of [the podcast].”

According to WWE, Six Feet Under has already pulled in roughly 800,000 hours watched on YouTube, signaling strong demand for Undertaker-driven content.

The new channel won’t stop at the podcast. WWE plans to anchor the page with a curated mix of Undertaker material, from full-length classic matches to themed compilations highlighting his trademark rivalries, eras, and storylines. Calaway will also contribute fresh content in the form of vlogs, reaction videos, and segments where he breaks down major moments from across the wrestling world.

Braband explained that this channel is meant to elevate WWE’s broader YouTube strategy. “We’re going to treat it like how we’ve expanded our YouTube presence, with this one being unique having ‘Taker’s podcast as the centerpiece of the channel and surrounding archive content,” he said. “We’re really, really excited about it and think it’ll do well.”

He also noted the mainstream pull The Undertaker still brings wherever WWE is mentioned. “When I tell someone outside of work that I work for the WWE, they ask about the Undertaker,” Braband added. “He transcends not only hardcore wrestling fans, but sports as well.”

The initiative marks another move in WWE’s ongoing effort to diversify its YouTube footprint. The main WWE channel has now surpassed 111 million subscribers, and the company has recently added specialized destinations like WWE Vault and WWE Español.

Braband framed the expansion as necessary for today’s platform landscape. “You have to create specialized viewing for fans on YouTube now,” he said. “We had four channels last year in 2024 on YouTube, and this year, in 2025 we have 14, about to be 15 with this ‘Taker channel.”