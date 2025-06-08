Some news and notes from behind-the-scenes at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 special event on Saturday afternoon have surfaced.

– The Undertaker was backstage at WWE Worlds Collide earlier today in Los Angeles.

– The Roldan family was said to be extremely pleased with the event, particularly with how AAA was showcased to the broader WWE audience.

– Attendance for the show at the Kia Forum was reported to be just over 10,000 fans.

– No injuries were reported following the event, although El Hijo del Vikingo appeared to be favoring his knee during the main event. Despite the concern, he’s still scheduled to be at Money in the Bank.

– Internally, there’s already buzz within WWE about potential merchandising plans for Mr. Iguana.

– Corey Graves received strong praise for his work as the lead commentator on the show.

– A number of the featured talents were at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week to rehearse and fine-tune their matches.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)