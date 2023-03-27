An anonymous higher-up in WWE is pushing back against the notion that the company doesn’t view Sami Zayn as a top guy.

Zayn’s addition to the Bloodline kickstarted one of the most intriguing WWE storylines in years. His eventual departure from the group at the 2023 Royal Rumble was met with thunderous cheers and did huge numbers across WWE’s social media platforms. Zayn carried that momentum into a world title matchup with Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, but came up short. He and Kevin Owens are now set to take on the Usos for the Undisputed tag team championship at WrestleMania 39, while Reigns will be defending the title against Cody RHodes.

A number of critics and analysts, as well as members of the WWE Universe, believe that WWE’s decision to stick with the original plan is an indication that they don’t view the former Honorary Uce as at top guy in the company. However, a new report claims that is untrue.

According to Fightful Select, a higher-up in WWE called Zayn the company’s MVP since last summer, and states that everyone has been ecstatic with Zayn’s performances and the reception he has received. This same source claimed that even though Zayn isn’t in the main event, the tag title matchup and storyline between Owens, Zayn, and the Usos is 1B for the biggest show of the year. It is also noted how Zayn has been featured and/or main event’d a number of televisions, as well as the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The anonymous source closed his conversation with Fightful by saying: “Just because he isn’t competing for the championship, doesn’t mean he isn’t viewed at that level.”