A new WWE referee has been hired.

Victoria D’Errico, who has a boxing background, has been hired as a new referee for the WWE NXT brand after working the WWE tryouts during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania earlier this year.

In related news, as we reported earlier today, a WWE NXT Superstar got a new ring name.

Another new ring name goes to Skylor Clinton, who has appeared on WWE Main Event and WWE NXT Level Up in the past. He will now work under the new ring name of Niko Vance.