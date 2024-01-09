WWE makes a big hire.

Variety reports that WWE has hired Lee Fitting, a former ESPN producer, as its new head of Media and Production. At ESPN Fitting oversaw production on Monday Night Football, College GameDay, the College Football Playoffs, and more. He departed the company in 2023.

Fitting will be replacing Kevin Dunn, who announced his departure from WWE after several decades under Vince McMahon. New WWE President Nick Khan had this say about Fitting’s hiring:

Lee is a phenomenal leader and executive known for work that generates both critical acclaim and mass appeal. Lee will be a tremendous addition to our stellar media and production team and play a key role in helping catapult WWE’s growth.

Fitting will most likely begin as soon as possible in WWE.