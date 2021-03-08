WWE has hired Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) to work as an on-air talent.

It was announced today that Patrick will work as the new backstage interviewer for RAW, play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event, and host of RAW Talk.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join WWE,” Patrick said. “I’ve always been blown away by the incredible charisma and athleticism of the WWE Superstars, and I’m excited at the opportunity to help tell their stories.”

It was reported last week that WWE had filed to trademark the “Kevin Patrick” name, and now we know that this will be Kevin Egan’s name while working for the company.

Patrick currently calls Atlanta United soccer games for FOX Sports. He also works for SiriusXM FC and CNN International.

Stay tuned for more on Patrick. Below is WWE’s full announcement:

