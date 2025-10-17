WWE has officially taken its first major step into the world of artificial intelligence.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the company recently hired Cyrus Kowsari as WWE’s new Senior Director of Creative Strategy. Kowsari joined the company in September following several years working for the Asia-based MMA organization ONE Championship and previously for Buzzfeed.

Meltzer noted that Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, introduced Kowsari to the creative team as the person who will “lead WWE’s transition into AI-based storytelling and integrate AI into creative services like video and graphics.” Levesque reportedly told the team that the shift toward AI-assisted creativity is “inevitable” in the modern wrestling landscape.

In addition to his creative responsibilities, Kowsari is expected to serve as a White House liaison, working alongside Levesque as he expands his duties outside of WWE. Levesque was recently reappointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, further deepening his ties to political and public service initiatives.

Meltzer also revealed that WWE has already conducted early tests with an AI platform called Writer Inc, though the results were less than impressive.

“(The platform) pitched a storyline where Bobby Lashley, who I guess AI thought was still with the company, could come back as a wrestler who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history,” Meltzer wrote. “But the feeling is once bugs are worked out that AI will begin to have major impact on storyline direction.”

He added that another unnamed promotion also experimented with AI-driven booking ideas, but found that “whatever they were using couldn’t understand wrestling storylines.”