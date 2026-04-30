Emily Agard is officially heading to WWE NXT’s broadcast team, marking a major career move for the Canadian television host and reporter.

Agard currently works as a host and reporter for Sportsnet, WWE’s former Canadian media partner. Sportsnet now carries TNA iMPACT on Thursdays. She also previously served as a WWE social media ambassador in Canada during the 2023 Elimination Chamber event in Montreal.

She took to social media on Thursday to share her excitement about the news:

“Dreams do come true! SO excited and beyond grateful to be joining the WWE broadcast team. If you know me, you know this has been a huge goal of mine and an absolute dream. I love wrestling. Cannot wait to dive right in. Let’s get to work [in] WWE NXT.”

According to her official website, Agard has built a strong background in sports and entertainment broadcasting.

“Emily Agard is a television host on Sportsnet,” her website reads. “She hosts Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month. When she’s not busy in the studio, you can catch her at the ballpark covering Blue Jays baseball, or chatting all things WWE.”

Agard is a graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), where she earned a degree in Radio and Television Arts. Over the course of her career, she has also worked with TSN, CBC, TVO, and Live Nation Canada.

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