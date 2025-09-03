A Pennsylvania man has filed a lawsuit against WWE, the Columbus Sports Arena and Entertainment, Ohio State University, and UMR, Inc., claiming he was injured after slipping on a puddle at a WWE Monday Night Raw event in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the complaint, William Ricks alleges the incident occurred on April 22, 2024, while he was walking near sections 207/208. The suit claims Ricks “slipped and fell due to a hazardous condition that existed in the form of an unmarked puddle of a liquid or liquid-like substance that was not open and obvious.”

The lawsuit asserts that Ricks has suffered permanent pain and suffering from the fall, though it does not specify the exact nature of his injuries.

Ricks claims that all defendants, except UMR (an insurance company), “owed the ticket-purchasing audience, of which Plaintiff was a member, a duty to maintain the Premises in a way that was free of any hazardous conditions.”

The complaint cites negligence, failure to warn, and vicarious liability against WWE, the arena, and Ohio State University. It also notes that Ricks “may have had medical assistance with or received payments from Defendant UMR for care and treatment rendered due to injuries sustained in the aforementioned accident.”

As of now, none of the defendants have filed a response to the 19-page lawsuit, which was submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.