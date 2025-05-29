– Former WWE star Lince Dorado is expected to be in attendance for the upcoming AAA x NXT: Worlds Collide event on June 7 in Inglewood, California. It’s currently unclear whether he will be wrestling or contributing in a backstage role.

– WWE is bringing in 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame legend (Warrior Award recipient) Titus O’Neil for their WWE Money In The Bank weekend, reportedly as part of a promotional push for his new series on Bravo. WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is scheduled for June 7, the same day as the aforementioned Worlds Collide show.

– A number of WWE Superstars are set for photo-op sessions at the WWE Money in the Bank Store in Los Angeles, CA., including Stephanie Vaquer, R-Truth, Roxanne Perez, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Chad Gable, Chelsea Green, Ethan Page, Lola Vice, The LWO, Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria.

Make sure to join us here on 6/7 for live AAA x NXT Worlds Collide and WWE Money In The Bank results coverage.

