WWE issued the following press release announcing a free to attend kickoff show on June 14th in Glasgow, Scotland. This event is one day before the company’s Clash at the Castle PLE from the OVO Hydro. Full details are below,.

The day before Clash at the Castle: Scotland gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland, don’t miss a special Clash at the Castle: Scotland Kickoff.

At 4 p.m. local time in Glasgow, come down to SEC Centre Hall 4 for this free event.

Fans do not need tickets to enter for this huge event, with the Superstars of WWE set to descend upon Glasgow.

Previous Kickoff events have featured The Rock, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and more.

For more information, visit Scottish Event Campus www.sec.co.uk.