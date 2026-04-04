Don’t expect WWE to be handing out freebies for WrestleMania 42.

Even to the people performing on the show.

Despite ongoing chatter about softer-than-expected ticket sales for the two-night premium live event, WWE is reportedly holding firm behind the scenes on a strict no-comp policy across the board.

That includes talent, many of whom historically received tickets for friends and family.

The topic was even subtly acknowledged on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where Pat McAfee referenced the surprisingly low attendance expectations as part of an on-air angle.

Still, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, WWE officials are maintaining their stance internally.

“WWE is still claiming at least to a lot of people that there are no comps this year even though they’re making fun of their own low attendance on SmackDown,” Alvarez wrote.

The issue of comp tickets has reportedly been building for months. Dating back to late-2024, multiple reports have suggested that WWE has made it increasingly difficult for talent to secure complimentary tickets.

Even for immediate family members.

One notable example came earlier this year from Rikishi Fatu, who spoke candidly about the situation despite his deep ties to the company.

“You would think that family members and friends, close friends, you still have those comp tickets, but there is no comp tickets,” Rikishi said. “I can probably try to get like a [discount] but what’s a discount nowadays, like, $1,000 a ticket?”

He didn’t hold back.

“That’s still, for a family of five and a man working 9 to 5 through the whole week, and the whole family loves wrestling, it’s very difficult to be able to take a family to events.”

Rikishi, of course, remains closely connected to the current WWE roster, as the father of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.