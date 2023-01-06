WWE just issued an alert to employees to announce that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting later this afternoon, according to PWInsider. This is likely related to Vince McMahon and his return to the WWE Board of Directors.

We noted on Thursday evening how Wall Street reacted to Vince’s plans for a return and the potential sale of the company as after-market trading was up. WWE stock opened on Thursday at $70.31 and closed at $72.04, but the stock was up 11.40% in after-hours trading, at $80.25 per share as of around 10pm. The 52-week high at that point was $81.63.

In an update, WWE stock opened at $80.05 per share this morning, and is currently up 17.78%, trading at $84.85. Trading was briefly halted this morning for the announcement on Vince’s official return to the WWE Board of Directors, and a new 52-week high of $86.00 was reached.

You can click here for the absolute latest on McMahon and WWE from today’s SEC filing.

