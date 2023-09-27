WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden on December 26th for its annual event from the legendary venue. A pre-sale goes on sale tomorrow for fans who hope to snag tickets quickly.

PW Insider reports that the pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

The WWE superstars who are advertised for the event are World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor.