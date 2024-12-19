– WWE held their annual Holiday / Christmas party in Stamford, CT. on Wednesday, December 18. Many employees and talent, who were already there for the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event, attended. Among the notable talents that attended were Bron Breakker, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Joaquin Wilde, just to name a few.

– WWE will be taping the December 31 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network tonight at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE taped the Christmas Eve episode for December 24 after the live episode on December 17 in Lowell, MA.

– WWE released the latest episode of their digital series, WWE Playlist, on Thursday. The 107-plus minute compilation featured on the company’s official YouTube channel looks at every title change of 2024.

