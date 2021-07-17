Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston was headlined by Seth Rollins winning a Fatal 4 Way over Big E, Kevin Owens and King Shinsuke Nakamura. The show went off the air with Rollins sitting high up on a ladder, with a MITB briefcase in hand.

After SmackDown went off the air, Rollins took the mic and cut a promo, declaring that he will soon become Mr. Money In the Bank forever. Owens asked Rollins to come down for a handshake, but he refused. This led to a Battle Royal dark main event for the live crowd.

The dark Battle Royal featured Nakamura, Big E, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Finn Balor, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, and a few others. Big E won the match by eliminating Crews.

Big E then thanked the crowd on the mic. There was also a post-show speech by Pat McAfee, who was just as over with the crowd.

You can see several post-SmackDown clips below from fans in attendance:

Seth and KO before the battle royal kdhskxhsuska pic.twitter.com/XxBn45g0Ar — M 💎✨🖤 Liv || Roderick || Naomi (@megannnnn____) July 17, 2021

https://twitter.com/megannnnn____/status/1416220508434149378

BIG E WINS pic.twitter.com/4YQH4HVmLI — M 💎✨🖤 Liv || Roderick || Naomi (@megannnnn____) July 17, 2021

In case you didn’t know, @PatMcAfeeShow is super over pic.twitter.com/NNh1Yk9ewq — M 💎✨🖤 Liv || Roderick || Naomi (@megannnnn____) July 17, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.